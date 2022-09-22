Here’s what local restaurants are saying about DeKalb Restaurant Week

DeKALB – DeKalb Restaurant Week is now underway, and the leadership in participating restaurants say business has been steady.

DeKalb Restaurant Week is a weeklong campaign event spearheaded by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce that aims to encourage people to dine local.

“We’re hosting Restaurant Week to help our members gain visibility with those who are new to the area as well as remind those in the area about different eating options for dining here,” said Anna Wilson, membership manager for DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

More than 20 establishments are participating in DeKalb Restaurant Week this year.

Among the participating restaurants this year are Barb City Bagels, El Jimador Mexican Grille and Ellwood Steak and Fish House.

Wilson said the event strives to provide a good mix of dining options for people to choose.

“It’s all across town, ranging from fast food places to sit down restaurants, from pizza joints to Chinese food,” Wilson said. “There’s a whole gambit across the board. [There’s] something for everybody.”

Several establishments are offering specials to their patrons in recognition of the event.

At Egg Haven Pancakes and Cafe, the special is for blue pancakes and blueberry compote. The cost is $12.45.

Egg Haven Pancakes and Cafe general manager Jimmy Danos said customers are saying “they are yummy.”

Danos said business has been steady over the past week at 2562 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Danos said those who dine in can sign up to win one of five $10 gift cards this week only.

At Pizza Pro’s, patrons can try their hand at not only pizza but burgers, pastas, sandwiches, salads and subs.

Pizza Pro’s manager Aaron Hardt said business has also been coming in at a steady pace at 1205 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, especially as collegiate sports return.

“It’s been okay with Northern [Illinois University] back and football starting, so that’s helped out a little bit,” Hardt said.

Among the menu items patrons have been raving about, Hardt said, are the Reuben rolls.

“We’re doing our Reuben rolls for the rest of this month,” he said. “It’s popular.”

Hardt said Pizza Pro’s takes pride in providing a sports bar with a family-oriented atmosphere.

“We always have the football and baseball games on,” Hardt said. “We have Marquee here. So, we like the Cubs here. We always got the Cubs on.”

DeKalb Restaurant Week will continue through Sept. 24.