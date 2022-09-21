DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild presents Harvest of Quilts 2022 this weekend

The DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild will host its Harvest of the Quilts this weekend, Sept. 24 and 25, inviting members to share their love of quilting.

More than 120 quilted pieces submitted by quilters from all over our community from bed quilts and wall hangings to miniature quilts will be displayed, according to a news release.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. Adult admission is $8 and can be paid at the door. Adolescents ages 12 to 18 are $5 and children 11 and under get in free.

For more information, visit www.dcqg.org.

Many of the quilted pieces will be judged by Maribeth Schmit of Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Schmit is an award-winning quilt maker, quilting teacher, author and NQA Certified and Master Quilt Judge. She exhibits her art quilts in museums and fine art galleries, the release states. She will determine the quilts for Best in Show, Best in Guild, Originality, and Workmanship. First and second place awards also will be given in categories such as Pieced/Machine Quilted, Pieced/Hand Quilted, Miniature Quilt, and Home Fashion.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the piece to receive the Viewer’s Choice Award.

The featured artist at the show will be Lori Dickman of Rockford. Dickman is an educator, author and pattern designer. Playing with fabric and color has been her passion for more than 45 years. She will have a booth at the show and do three presentations of her patterns/techniques.

The DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild was founded in October 1979 by six women whose passion was the love of quilts and quilting. Since then, the Guild has grown with fellow quilt lovers of all ages and quilting abilities. DCQG meets the fourth Thursday of the month at the Federated Church of Sycamore to learn more about quilts and quilting from local, regional, and nationally renowned specialists in the field. Monthly meetings which are also open to visitors, include a business meeting, a show-n-tell of completed projects made by the members, and opportunities to participate in special events and exchanges while broadening quilting knowledge and skills.

DCQG is a not-for-profit whose members not only enjoy quilting but also give back to the community, the release states. Members also make baby quilts for the neonatal unit at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, lap quilts for nursing homes, and other community projects.

A special quilt entitled “Saturday Soiree” will be raffled off at 3:45 p.m. Sunday during the event. The quilt is 79 3⁄4 inches by 101 inches and was made by a guild member from a pattern designed by Sarah Maxwell and Delores of Homestead Hearth using fabrics from the Gallery in Red and Blue Collection by Faye Burgos from Marcus Brothers. It was quilted by Lou Tuntland of Cousin’s Quilting in LaMoille. Participants do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any DCQG member for $1 per ticket or 6 tickets for $5. Tickets may also be purchased by emailing contact information to showinfo@dcqg.org.

Raffle baskets with items from nation-wide quilt vendors as well as local restaurants and businesses will be available. Demonstrations from DCQG members will showcase their skills of rouching, strip piecing, needle turn appliqué, snails trails and English paper piecing. The full demonstrations schedule can be viewed at www.dcqg.org.

Guild members will also sell their own items along with a Merchants Mall of many community vendors with quilting and sewing supplies available.