Genoa nursing student awarded Kapper physical therapy scholarship

SYCAMORE – Leea Perry, a Genoa-Kingston High School graduate pursuing a career in nursing, recently was awarded the Ed and Kim Kapper Physical Therapy Scholarship through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Perry graduated from Genoa-Kingston High School in 2019, according to a news release. She received her bachelor’s degree, with full university honors, from NIU in spring 2022. Perry currently is pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy at NIU, with plans to graduate in May 2025.

The scholarship is made possible through the Ed and Kim Kapper Physical Therapy Fund, established by the DeKalb County Community Foundation in 2020. The fund honors the memory of Ed Kapper and provides support to a high school graduate of a DeKalb County school attending an accredited physical therapy program at an accredited college or university.

To donate to any existing scholarship fund, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or write to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email scholarships@dekalbccf.org.