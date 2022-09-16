DeKalb Township hosting drive-thru electronic recycling event Sept. 17

DeKALB – DeKalb Township and Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, will co-host a drive-thru electronics recycling event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Items dropped off during electronic recycling will be donated to PCs for People.

Electronics accepted for recycling include desktops, laptops, TVs and monitors (no CRTs), keyboards, mice, printers, computer speakers, hard drives and other computer parts, power cords and cables and servers and networking equipment. All data left on devices will be permanently and securely deleted. Any unusable electronic equipment is being recycled.

PCs for People is a nonprofit organization focused on providing quality, affordable computers and low-cost internet solutions to residents who meet eligibility requirements.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/DeKalbTech or call 708-843-8450.