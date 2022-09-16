‘Big Sing’ featuring NIU, high school choirs returns to Egyptian Theatre

DeKALB – A choral concert that includes performances by professional, collegiate and high school choirs will return to the Egyptian Theatre for a second straight year at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

“The Big Sing” brings together five DeKalb County choral ensembles for an afternoon of beautiful music celebrating the power of passionate musicians united in song.

The concert will feature the professional choir Cor Cantiamo, Northern Illinois University Concert Choir, DeKalb High School Concert Choir, Kaneland High School Concert Choir and Sycamore High School Concert Choir.

The concert is being produced through a community partnership between Cor Cantiamo and the NIU Choral Department. Eric Johnson, director of choral activities at NIU, is thrilled to celebrate the legacy of excellence that will be on stage for the concert.

“All three of the high school directors are NIU alumni, and are doing exceptional work in their programs,” Johnson said in a news release. “Additionally, many of the professional singers in Cor Cantiamo are NIU alumni who have established successful musical careers as solo artists and music teachers.”

Tickets for the Big Sing cost $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for those 12 and younger. Tickets are available through the Egyptian Theatre Box Office at egyptiantheatre.org.