SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Odd Fellows Lodge 105, 131 Sabin St., will host a children’s reptile show from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

The show is free and open to grade school children and their families.

Attendees will be able to view educational displays of various reptiles, amphibians, and insects, along with hands-on interactions with the animals. There are opportunities for attendees to take photos with the animals during the show.

For information, visit Facebook.com/coldbloodedparties.