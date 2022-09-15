Family Service Agency in DeKalb merges with DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau

DeKALB – Family Service Agency and the DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau are now serving clients under the same roof, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
A Sept. 1 merger allowed the two agencies to form a joint company under Family Service Agency of DeKalb County.
Tynisha Clegg, executive director of Family Service Agency, said DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau programs are being encompassed into Family Service Agency’s existing structure.
She said the merger provides clients of both agencies the best of both worlds.
“Our focus has primarily been individual,” Clegg said. “We’ve done some groups and we have some groups that regularly run. But FSA’s focus has been really individually-based whereas YSB’s has been that group-based. So, now we are both under one roof. It can only get better.”
Family Service Agency has brought on board six former employees of the DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau, including Shatoya Jackson who previously served as the organization’s executive director.
Colleen Parks, associate executive director for Family Service Agency, said the merger is helping to enhance everything that the agency does for its clients.
Clegg said there won’t be a seismic shift to clients initially short of more services and programs available in one location.
“[It’s] an expansion of what we’ve been doing by bringing in [DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau’s] services and programming to really encompass all the needs of families and especially students,” Clegg said. “Youth Services Bureau obviously focused primarily on the youth. Being able to enhance our youth programming and do more for the youth that are enrolled in our programs here.”
Shatoya Jackson, director of school-based programming for Family Service Agency, said she feels confident that the goals and objectives of the former DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau will be met be under the umbrella of the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County.
“I think what’s really helpful about that is that we have staff members that did transition over,” Jackson said. “We know the programs in and out. So, we’re able to come and we’re able to train people in the program that we do.”
Jackson said the merger helps the agency create a greater sense of efficiency.
“With all community mental health providers or service providers, you’re going to see some overlap in service,” Jackson said. “One of the biggest pushes, especially right now, is nationwide there’s a mental health crisis in youth. I mean, that’s huge. So, the biggest push in a lot of our regulatory bodies and funders is that organizations start to merge and how do we instead of having 10 different places to provide services to youth, how can enhance services together? This just makes sense for the community that we serve.”
Parks said the merger helps further Family Service Agency’s commitment to strengthening individuals and families.
In the past, Family Service Agency and DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau have partnered with one another on initiatives prior to the merger.
“It’s just nice that we’ll be able to do it all together,” Clegg said.