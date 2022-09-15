Family Service Agency in DeKalb merges with DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau

Tynisha Clegg, (right) executive director for Family Service Agency of Dekalb County, and Shatoya Jackson, director of school based programming for FSA and former executive director of the DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau, talk Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at their building, about the recent merger between Family Service Agency of DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Youth Services Bureau. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)