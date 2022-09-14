Public hearings set on solar regulation in DeKalb County this week

DeKALB – DeKalb County area residents are invited to weigh in this week on their opinions as the county government looks to update regulations for future solar energy use.

The public hearings will center around proposed text amendment to update solar energy systems and establish battery energy storage system regulations. The hearings are set for 2 and 6 p.m. Thursday in the Gathertorium of the DeKalb County Legislative Center.

The public hearings must be held to allow the county board to vote on approving the changes in the Zoning Ordinance – which contains the solar energy systems regulations – later this month.

“This will be the only opportunity for public input on this application, all interested persons are encouraged to attend the meeting and be heard,” a public notice by the Community Development Department of DeKalb County said.

The proposed text amendment to the solar ordinance will include a minimum setback of 100 feet from property lines and right-of-ways, and states that components of a solar panel – except for the interconnection points – need to be 300 feet “from the nearest outer wall of an occupied structure”, according to county documents. Those setback requirements could be waived, however, if the solar energy developer entered into a written and notarized agreement with the adjacent property owner.

In addition to the regulation on setbacks the proposed text amendment would also establish battery energy storage system regulations, something that has been absent from the previously ratified ordinance.

County Board Chairman John Frieders said, in an Aug. 18 Special Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, he opposed any wording in the amendment that dealt with battery energy storage system regulations because he wants to see more research into the matter first.

Interested persons are able to submit testimony, comments and questions via email, communitydevelopment@dekalbcounty.org. Those electronic submissions will be included in the public record so long as they’re received by noon on Thursday.