Northern Rehab hosting area food drives run through Sept. 23

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a food drive through Friday, Sept. 23.
Donations will go toward supporting Barb Food Mart, Spartan Food Pantry, Genoa Area Food Hub and Rochelle Christian Food Pantry.
Non-perishable that will be accepted include canned meat, pasta, dry goods, canned foods, rice, beans, applesauce, paper goods, personal care items, cleaning products or any non-perishable items with a long shelf life.
Donated items may be dropped off at any of the four Northern Rehab locations:
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 232 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa
- Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle
For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-756-8524.