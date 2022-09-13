Northern Rehab hosting area food drives run through Sept. 23

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a food drive through Friday, Sept. 23.

Donations will go toward supporting Barb Food Mart, Spartan Food Pantry, Genoa Area Food Hub and Rochelle Christian Food Pantry.

Non-perishable that will be accepted include canned meat, pasta, dry goods, canned foods, rice, beans, applesauce, paper goods, personal care items, cleaning products or any non-perishable items with a long shelf life.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of the four Northern Rehab locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 232 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-756-8524.