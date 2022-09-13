Elder Care Services to host Medicare presentation Sept. 14 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, will host a presentation on Medicare at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The program is free and open to the public.

The Elder Care Services’ Senior Health Insurance Program team will present information on Medicare coverage, options, and discuss the importance of the upcoming Open Enrollment period. Medicare’s Open Enrollment period is between Saturday, Oct. 15, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, annually. Time will be allowed for attendees to ask questions. Registration is not required to attend.

For information, call 815-758-6550 or email team@ecsdekalb.org.