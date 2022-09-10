Driver services return to NIU’s Campus this week and next month

DeKalb – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office will be on Northern Illinois University’s campus on Sept. 14 and Oct. 12 to help students, faculty, staff and local residents with driver and vehicle services.

White’s office will be on-campus, in the Holmes Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is a great example of how my office can work with instituions to make these transactions more convenient on campus, and we’re happy to be back at NIU for another school year,” White said in a Sept. 8 news release.

Those who utilize the on-campus service will be able to renew their driver’s license or state ID, get information on their current license or state ID corrected or replace a missing license or ID. Those wanting to register as an organ or tissue donor will be able to do so through the on-campus service.

Real ID services are not available at mobile locations, such as these on-campus events, according to the news release.

Anyone using the on-campus service will not be able to pay with cash. Instead, payment will need to be made with a personal check or a Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover credit or debit card.

Vehicle stickers and NIU collegiate license plates will also be on sale.

“In addition, students, faculty and staff can show their pride in their university by purchasing and displaying the NIU collegiate license plate on their vehicle,” White said in the release.