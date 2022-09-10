DeKalb County Health Department encourages public to get new booster

DeKALB – Appointments with the DeKalb County Health Department for the new bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster are already full for the week, according to the department. Moderna’s new booster is not yet available through the department.

While the health department is out of available appointments this week, there are more appointments available throughout the month. However, there are other options throughout the community.

“Unlike early on in Covid, where the public health department was the primary provider of vaccines for covid, now it’s offered in many locations in the community. Most of the pharmacies are offering the new booster,” said Public Health Administrator Lisa Gonzalez.

The difference between this booster and the original vaccine and booster is the way it targets specific variants of the virus. The first vaccine protected against the first strain of COVID-19. That strain, which started the pandemic, has been overrun by numerous other variants. The most recent of which is the omicron family of variants.

“The monovalent COVID-19 mRNA vaccine contained the genetic recipe for the spike protein for the original strain isolated, so the original one they identified early on,” Gonzalez said. “So the new bivalent vaccine, that is being offered by both Pfizer and Moderna, it actually has the recipe for two versions of that spike protein. So original strain plus the spike proteins from the omicron subvariant.”

The new Pfizer booster is authorized for anyone 12-years-old or older. The Dekalb County Health Department is no longer offering the original booster.

“We believe it’s important, especially as we go into the fall, for those who eligible for the booster to go ahead and get the booster,” Gonzalez said.