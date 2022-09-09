Fall edition of Gardener’s Pathway Sept. 17 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb Master Gardeners will host their gardeners “Gardener’s Pathways-Fall Edition” Saturday, Sept. 17, at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Admission to the workshops is $15. Registration is available until Friday, Sept. 9. To RSVP, visit GardenersPathwayFall22 or the DeKalb County Farm Bureau from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The workshops will feature speakers Kim Hartmann and Heather Prince. Hartmann will share ideas in “Adding Fall Color to the Garden” workshop and Prince is presenting the “Gardening for a Changing Climate” workshop. A continental breakfast is included.

For information, call 815-758-8194.