September 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Fall edition of Gardener’s Pathway Sept. 17 in Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network

This photo, taken at Shabbona Lake State Park, shows the DeKalb County Master Gardeners’ state award-winning team project, “Tallgrass Prairie Education.” (Provided photo)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb Master Gardeners will host their gardeners “Gardener’s Pathways-Fall Edition” Saturday, Sept. 17, at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Admission to the workshops is $15. Registration is available until Friday, Sept. 9. To RSVP, visit GardenersPathwayFall22 or the DeKalb County Farm Bureau from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The workshops will feature speakers Kim Hartmann and Heather Prince. Hartmann will share ideas in “Adding Fall Color to the Garden” workshop and Prince is presenting the “Gardening for a Changing Climate” workshop. A continental breakfast is included.

For information, call 815-758-8194.