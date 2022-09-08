Glidden Homestead begins docent training Sept. 17

DeKALB – The Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will host an informational meeting on becoming a volunteer docent at 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

Reservations for the meeting are not required, but are accepted. Walk-ins will be welcomed.

The meeting will go over the museum’s history as well as being a docent. Docents guide homestead visitors through the museum while discussing the history of barbed wire, the Glidden family, and the homestead’s place in local and national history. Materials for the meeting will be provided.

The museum is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday, June through November.

To RSVP, call 815-756-7904 or email info@gliddenhomestead.org.