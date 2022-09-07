Stage Coach Players auditions for ‘A Christmas Story’ begin Sept. 10

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players has set auditions for its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol,” directed by Stewart Ogilvie.

All those auditioning must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“A Christmas Story,” adapted by Phillip Grecian from the 1983 film, follows young Ralphie Parker and his relentless quest to acquire a Red Ryder 200-shot BB gun, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.

Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 10; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11; and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 218 Somonauk St., Sycamore.

Ogilvie will be looking to cast three men, ages 40 to 55; two women, ages 35 to 45; and five boys and two girls all between the ages of 8 and 12.

Rehearsals will start in late October for the production dates that run Dec. 8 to 18.

For information about the auditions, visit stagecoachplayers.com.