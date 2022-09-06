Owner of Ollie’s Frozen Custard in Sycamore looking to sell the business

SYCAMORE – The owner of Ollie’s Frozen Custard in Sycamore has plans to pursue new opportunities and is looking to sell the business, while ensuring that the establishment is left in good hands.

Ollie’s Frozen Custard issued a statement Sept. 5 about the future sale, explaining the decision to move forward has weighed heavily on the owner.

“The decision to list and sell Ollie’s Frozen Custard was a difficult one for the current owner, Valerie Cranden, but she feels it’s time for someone else to bring new, fresh ideas to the business while continuing to nurture the legacy that has been built over the past 37 years,” the statement read.

“Serving quality custard products made with the finest ingredients is the foundation of Ollie’s success,” the statement continued. “That, combined with their family-friendly atmosphere, has ensured that Ollie’s is packed during its open season. Ollie’s success has resulted in repeat, loyal customers. It has also gained notoriety outside of the community becoming a must-go business for out-of-town customers.”

Ollie’s Frozen Custard first set up shop in 1985. Cranden started working there in 1990, and went on to purchase the business from the original owner in 2000.

The building, located at 2290 Oakland Drive in Sycamore, comes equipped with a drive-through window, new freezers, refrigerators, walk-in coolers/freezers, updated HVAC, new water heater, fresh exterior paint and new exterior LED lighting, according to the real estate listing by the real estate company Weichert.

Cranden touted the support that she and her family has received from the community, as well as the support for her employees.

“Ollie’s Frozen Custard has not only a history of loyal patrons, but also a history of kind, hardworking and dedicated employees,” the statement read. “Valerie has enjoyed employing members of the surrounding community over the years, and these employees have been integral to Ollie’s success.”

Cranden intends to help the new owner, provide training and ensure a smooth transition with the frozen custard business, according to the real estate listing.

Cranden also hopes the new owner will maintain the business, but work to expand it as appropriate.

“Valerie has been able to expand Ollie’s with the addition of Little O’s Frozen Treats, a separate entity that will serve festivals, corporate events, car shows and larger venues throughout northern Illinois,” the statement read. “She hopes the new owner will continue to grow Ollie’s while also maintaining its original small-town atmosphere.”