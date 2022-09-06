Ellwood House Museum offering “Paint and Create” program Sept. 10

SYCAMORE – The Ellwood House Museum and Common Grounds coffee shop will partner to host a “Paint and Create” on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The program runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Common Grounds coffee shop, 2180 Oakland Drive, Sycamore.

The program is open to participants of all ages.

Staff will lead art projects geared toward elementary-age students. Parents can enjoy coffee or participate in the arts projects. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/paint-create-tickets-408267899277.

“Paint and Create” is the fourth of five monthly programs part of the Ellwood Explorers, the Ellwood House Museum’s free youth educational series. The Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.