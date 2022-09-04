DeKalb retired teachers group to meet Sept. 14

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association will hold its next meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend. Reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 9.

The group plans to nominate members for elected office during the meeting. Attendees are asked to discuss nominations with the individuals they wish to nominate. Voting for officers will be held at the group’s meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9.

To RSVP, call Joyce McConkey at 815-895-5494.