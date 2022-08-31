Friends of the DeKalb Library accepting donations for October book sales

DeKALB – Friends of the DeKalb Library is accepting donations of gently used books, media and jigsaw puzzles in preparation for the library’s upcoming fall book sale.

Donations will be accepted at the main desk of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

Encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, videotapes or any materials that have been stored in damp conditions will not be accepted.

The fall book sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the library to support programs and purchase books and materials.

For information, visit dkpl.org/friends-of-the-library or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.