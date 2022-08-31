DCCG announces September Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of September locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all to come, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working hard to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers and ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if you are sick.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010.
Grow mobile dates in September will be:
- 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the community center of University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Hwy., Waterman
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta
- 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the community center of University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich