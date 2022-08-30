KVAL sets schedule for upcoming September events

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host its next general meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore.

During the meeting, members will present artwork they created to meet the “Create With KVAL” challenge of “Best Day, Worst Day Ever.” The meeting is open to the public.

"Fall Mix" art piece created by KVAL artist of the month Rich Born (Photo provided courtesy of the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

KVAL will offer a fundraising dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Gallery on State. The dinner, prepared by Chef Rudy, is themed after the triptych painting “The Garden of Earthly Delights” by Hieronymus Bosch. Tickets cost $150 and are limited to 20 attendees. For information or to buy tickets, email bsharp1@niu.edu or call 765-532-1888.

A “Second Saturday Art Workshop” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, and will be a plein air event. Interested artists should bring their own supplies and medium, and meet at Gallery On State.

A new exhibit for photography and scanography artist Richard Born is now on display. New artwork is rotated every six to eight weeks at the gallery. All work on display at the gallery is for sale.