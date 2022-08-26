Sycamore School Board honors five staff members from throughout the district

SYCAMORE – Five Sycamore Community School District 427 staff members were honored this week by the school board for their efforts to enrich the school experiencing for district’s students.

Three of the five staff members nominated for the excellence in education award from the DeKalb County Community Foundation won their respective categories.

“I think that reflects very highly of the quality of our teachers and administrators in our district,” said Board President Jim Dombek during Tuesday’s meeting.

Superintendent Steve Wilder said he’s really proud of the staff and the work they do.

“To have five nominees and then three of the five winners recognized to be Sycamore staff, just incredibly proud of the work that they do,” Wilder said.

Heather Ralph, principal secretary at West Elementary, was a support staff nominee for the excellence in education award.

“From a parent, ‘Mrs. Ralph is very welcoming and supportive, my daughter loves seeing her each morning,” Reineck said. “From a staff member, ‘she’s a special gift and we are so lucky to have her at West.’ ”

Another comment from a fellow staff member said, “Mrs. Ralph is the engine that keeps West school moving forward,” and another said, “Mrs. Ralph truly is the face of West school, and we won’t be the same school without her caring, selfless and fun personality.”

Amy Tonaki, an orchestra teacher at Sycamore Middle School, was nominated for the excellence in education award for middle school staff in the county. A student submitted a comment about Tonaki that said, “Mrs. Tonaki has boosted my confidence in my personal life.”

“Her teaching life revolves around her values of integrity and community, her enthusiasm towards progress is inspiring and there’s no doubt in my mind that she loves her job,’ still those are from students,” Reineck said.

“From parents, ‘Amy help our kids find self respect, peer respect, and self-esteem,’ it was clear that our children felt valued by her,” Reineck said.

Assistant Superintendent Nick Reineck said all of the staff nominated were exemplary in their commitment to community and collaboration.

Drayton Eggleson, the Sycamore High School choir and music teacher, was the high school award winner for the DeKalb County Community Foundation. He was praised for his passion and contagious energy, and for how he emphasizes the importance of community service and outreach to his students.

One of the assistant superintendents for Sycamore Community School District 427, Nicole Stuckert, was an award winner for the administrator category. One of the comments about Stuckert shared during the board meeting said, “Mrs. Stuckert is a wonderful role model to girls like me, and shows that you can be successful in your career while raising a family.”

“It’s very rewarding to know that people look up to me,” Stuckert said, “especially in my position because I don’t necessarily have direct interaction with students everyday.”

Stuckert said she was definitely shocked when Reineck told her about her nomination.

“I said, ‘Are you sure you have the right person?’” Stuckert said. “No, it was pretty exciting, I was pretty excited about it.”

Lisa Winters, an instructional coach for elementary math, won the elementary school category. Comments shared with her in the public said Winters magically intertwines math in everything and another expressed that she made a student feel important, worthy and intelligent.

Dombek said he thinks a big part of the school district’s recipe for success is that administrators, teachers and staff members are so well qualified.

“We also have a community that highly values education, and I think that the community really does come out to give us support,” Dombek said.

“I don’t know if there’s something in the water here or something in the food,” said Wilders, “But I think there’s a lot of pride in this community and it’s not just the school district, but the school district is a part of that. Just a pride in Sycamore as a community.”

The awards were hosted recently by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education.