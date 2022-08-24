August 24, 2022
Jazz in Progress to perform free at band shell concert Aug. 30

By Shaw Local News Network

Members of Jazz in Progress perform last spring at "Jazz at the Egyptian." The group will play at the band shell in Hopkins Park on Aug. 27. (Shaw Media)

DeKALB – Jazz in Progress will host a free concert at the end of August featured an 18-piece community jazz band.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1407 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Admission to the concert will be free.

The 18-piece community jazz band will play a variety of music including classic jazz standards, swing-era, and funk from the 1960s and ‘70s. The band also will feature a number of vocal and instrumental soloists from members of the ensemble.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts, St. Mary’s school in DeKalb and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information on Jazz in Progress, call 815-751-0006, like the band on Facebook, or visit jazzinprogress.org.