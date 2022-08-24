Jazz in Progress to perform free at band shell concert Aug. 30

DeKALB – Jazz in Progress will host a free concert at the end of August featured an 18-piece community jazz band.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1407 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Admission to the concert will be free.

The 18-piece community jazz band will play a variety of music including classic jazz standards, swing-era, and funk from the 1960s and ‘70s. The band also will feature a number of vocal and instrumental soloists from members of the ensemble.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts, St. Mary’s school in DeKalb and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information on Jazz in Progress, call 815-751-0006, like the band on Facebook, or visit jazzinprogress.org.