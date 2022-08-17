NIU police issue traffic alert for NIU move-in Aug. 17-21

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University police are giving students, families and area residents a heads-up on traffic patterns to expect as move-in days begin Wednesday for the upcoming school year.

NIU will welcome students back to its DeKalb campus with four day for moving in events, set for Wednesday through Sunday on the city’s north side.

In anticipation of heavy traffic in and around campus, DeKalb residents are encouraged to avoid the west side of campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods, according to an NIU news release.

More than 3,600 students are expected to move into campus housing during those dates, and thousands more are expected to move into apartments and homes in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“With so many extra cars on the roads around campus, we urge local residents to find alternative routes,” said NIU Deputy Chief Jason John. “If you must drive through the area, please be patient and allow extra time.”