Vocalist Maureen Christine to join DeKalb band for final concert Aug. 23

DeKALB – Vocal soloist Maureen Christine will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band for the final concert of the 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Christine has recorded with Pete Christlieb of the Johnny Carson Tonight Show Orchestra, performed with pop star Barry Manilow, opened for country star Willie Nelson, and been a guest artist with musicians of the Count Basie Orchestra. She has received numerous invitations to sing for dignitaries, and her rendition of the national anthem is featured in a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Zac Efron. Christine also has received multiple invitations to sing the national anthem for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Christine has donated her talents to organizations such as Home of the Sparrow and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Her original song, commissioned and written for United Way McHenry County, garnered first place in the nation for campaign song. She also was honored with the Distinguished Graduate Award in 2019 for making a positive impact on the community, serving humanity and inspiring others.

Christine will sing “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Where the Boys Are” and “Rock-A-Bye Your Baby with a Dixie Melody.”

Other songs on Tuesday’s program include “Strike Up the Band,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Irish Washerwoman” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”