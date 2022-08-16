Stephen Reid to be nominated for vacant DeKalb County Board seat

DeKALB - The DeKalb County Democrats will nominate Stephen Reid to fill the DeKalb County Board seat left vacant after Kiara Jones submitted her resignation last week.

“Unfortunately, we lost Kiara, and you know, we appreciate her service,” said the leader of the DeKalb County Democratic Party, Anna Wilhelmi.

Jones tendered her resignation through a letter to the board’s Chairman John Frieders, a Republican, before 6 a.m. on Aug. 4.

“It is with deep sadness and great reluctance that I submit to you my resignation from the DeKalb County Board effective today. Family commitments and other matters beyond my control prevent me from fulfilling my duties as a member of the Board,” Jones wrote. “As one of the youngest African-American women ever elected to the DeKalb County Board, it has been my great privilege to represent the people of my district. I will always be proud that they placed their trust in me.”

Jim Luebke, the county board’s senior Democrat, said he was sympathetic of Jones’ need to step away from public office.

“It’s a thing of being a young person and trying to run for elected office, it’s hard,” Luebke said. “It was wonderful to have her on for what we had.”

Jones did not respond to requests for comment.

Wilhelmi said it’s important for the Democrats on the county board to put in a nomination as quickly as possible because the party wants to have as equal footing as possible for up coming votes. The vote to put a referendum regarding a potential property tax to bolster the financially struggling DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center on the November ballot died along party lines in a tied vote during a meeting where Jones was absent.

“Obviously there’s other votes coming up, such as solar farms and all of those things, so we want to make sure that we have a good representation, which we do for that,” Wilhelmi said.

Wilhelmi said precincts three and four have caucused and voted to nominated Reid to fill the vacant county board seat. She said that information has already been sent over to Frieders and Vice Chairman Suzanna Willis, as well as the county’s clerk and recorder, Doug Johnson.

“So that will be hopefully put on the agenda for Wednesday,” Wilhelmi said.

If Reid’s nomination goes through and is placed onto the board he’ll hold the position until the end of November, when Jones’ term was set to expire.

“Stephen Reid was a former county board member as well, and strong Democrat and we look forward to him filling this position until November,” Wilhelmi said.