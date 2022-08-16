NIU Art Museum to host children’s illustrated literature exhibits

Shaw Local News Network

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum will host two exhibits of framed artwork and books organized and traveled by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 15.

The exhibits are “Golden Legacy: Original Art from 80 Years of Golden Books,” co-curated by Leonard S. Marcus, renowned children’s book historian, and “Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome.”

“Golden Legacy: Original Art from 80 Years of Golden Books” will feature both newer illustrators of some older classics, as well as a wide-ranging selection of original illustration art by Richard Scarry, Garth Williams, Tibor Gergely, Feodor Rojankovsky, Eloise Wilkin, Alice and Martin Provensen, Leonard Weisgard, Mary Blair and more.

“Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome” will feature books about the land, famous people, family and classic story retellings. Ransome has illustrated more than 60 picture books and is the recipient of the 2018 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor for “Before She Was Harriet.”

The NIU Art Museum also will host “Burnishing the Medals of Children’s Literature,” organized by staff members of the NIU University Libraries. It celebrates award-winning children’s books that honor the frequently forgotten, acknowledge the traditionally marginalized and ignite curiosity and empathy in young readers.

A series of live and virtual events are planned, including:

• Golden Legacy: The Story of the Golden Books – 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, online. The event is an illustrated talk presented by Leonard S. Marcus, renowned children’s book scholar.

• Strong Women, Great Books: The Women Who Invented American Children’s Book Publishing – 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, online. Illustrated talk presented by Leonard S. Marcus.

• Around the World in 80 Picture Books – 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, online. Illustrated talk presented by Leonard S. Marcus.

• Children’s Day – Reading and Illustrating: Celebrating the Bookson Display – Saturday, Sept. 24. Event will be led by NIU students in the School of Art and Design and the College of Education. Preregistration required.

• A Book, A Page, A World: The Artistic Journey of Lesa Cline-Ransome and James Ransome – 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Altgeld Hall Room 125. Artist James E. Ransome and author Lesa Cline-Ransome discuss their collaborative projects.

• A Harmony of Pictures and Words – 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Altgeld Hall Room 125. Artist slide talk by James E. Ransome.

• Closing reception – 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the NIU Art Museum Rotunda Gallery. There will be an informal artist talk by James E. Ransome at 2 p.m.

For hours, program schedule and instructions on how to join virtual talks from home, visit go.niu.edu/artmuseumevents. To have art museum event announcements and program information delivered to your inbox, sign up at go.niu.edu/artmuseumsubscribe.