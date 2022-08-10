Gavin Coyle Band to perform in Hinckley Aug. 25

HINCKLEY – The Gavin Coyle Band will perform at a concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on the lawn of the Hinckley Community Building, 100 N. Maple St.

Gavin Coyle is an award-winning artist from Northern Ireland who combines traditional Irish music with pop and folk. Coyle’s music has been heard on radio, TV, and performed in front of audiences in the Chicago area.

The concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.

The performance, sponsored by the Hinckley Historical Society, is the second in a concert series designed to encourage youth to play musical instruments and learn to enjoy music.