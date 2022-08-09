DeKalb church to host Back to School Bash

DeKALB – New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb is looking to make sure that students in the community start the school year on a positive note.

To make it happen, the church plans to host its 10th annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St.

“The way this event has run I get through donations financial resources from the community,” said Treveda Redmond, who is organizing the event. “I am able to purchase a large order of backpacks filled with school supplies.”

On the day of the event, families will be able bring their students to the Sports and Recreation Center. There they will have the chance to meet their teachers, principals and the superintendent from DeKalb District 428.

Redmond said the event usually has a good turnout.

“Students will come and get the backpacks filled with resources,” Redmond said. “Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Between the free food and music to games and giveaways, Redmond said it brings great meaning knowing how the overall spirit of the event holds true in its 10th year.

The event will highlight community resources that are available to students and their families. Among those on hand will be the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“Anywhere upwards to 250 families receive boxes of food and it’s all free of charge,” Redmond said.

Redmond said it is clear that there is still a need for event’s of this type in the community.

She said the church wanted to step in and help fill that void.

“The supplies have always been a huge burden for families, especially if families aren’t working or don’t have jobs or money is low,” Redmond said. “This is one thing that is taken off of their plate and we just have it for them.”

Redmond said it is important that students start the school year on a positive note.

“It’s 100 percent important and whatever grade from kindergarten through high school,” she said. “You’ll get the basic supplies – the folders, the papers, the spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, glue, scissors, things of that nature. So, everyone comes in looking the same. You can’t distinguish between the haves and the have-nots. Everyone has. Everyone has all the tools and the resources they need to be successful on that first day of school and beyond. So, we can build from there.”

Redmond said anyone whose not registered for school may be able to find a booth and complete the process on site.

The money used to support the Back to School Bash is usually raised from various people and organizations in the community, event organizers said. Monetary donations started coming in as early six months before this year’s event.

Monetary donations are still being accepted by the church on an ongoing basis. If interested in supporting the cause, visit the church’s donation page.