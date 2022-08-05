Crosswinds Flute Choir to hold after-hours concert Aug. 6 at DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an after-hours concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the library’s main lobby.

The Crosswinds Flute Choir is a community group made of musicians in the DeKalb and Sycamore area. Members range from high school and college students to adults. The group will perform a variety of pieces including music of King Henry VIII, familiar popular tunes, New Orleans jazz and a piece using contemporary flute techniques.

This concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. For information, contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.