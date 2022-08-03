Waterman Community Chest receives grant from Bayer Fund

WATERMAN – The Waterman Community Chest received a $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund on July 22 to aid its annual Fund Drive.

The Waterman Community Chest is a 501(c)3 qualified tax-exempt charitable organization that supports nonprofit organizations and groups that provide services for the people in and around the Waterman area.

The Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development.

According to a news release, the Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to more than 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education and Health and Wellness in 2021.

To learn more about the Bayer Fund, visit www.fund.bayer.us.