Kishwaukee Valley Art League member displays artwork

SYCAMORE – Kishwaukee Valley Art League member Nikki Yeomans’s artwork was installed as part of a collaboration between OC Creative and the art league at OC Creative’s office, 1600 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

The artwork is available for viewing and purchase.

Artwork created by Nikki Yeomans on display at OC Creative (Photo provided courtesy of Kishwaukee V alley Art League)

Yeomans is a former chief warrant officer for the Army Reserves and is new to the art world with her vibrant, alcohol ink works having drawn praise from viewers at KVAL’s Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The display is part of the KVAL OC Creative Project, whose goal is to engage the community with art, decorate public spaces, and give artists places to exhibit their work. Businesses such as OC Creative are considered ideal locations to participate in the project. Other businesses that can participate include restaurants, banks or municipal buildings.

The display kits, which use the same hardware that KVAL uses in its gallery, cost $100 to $150 depending on how many pieces are to be displayed.

For information about the KVAL OC Project or to participate, visit KVAL-nfp.org, email kvalnfp@gmail.com or call 815-762-0885.