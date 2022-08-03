DeKalb Park District seeks input on playground design

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host a public input meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Hopkins Park Playground, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. If the weather is inclement, the meeting will be moved indoors to the Terrace Room inside the Hopkins Park Community Center.

The meeting will be to gather input from DeKalb residents to help choose the design for new playground equipment that will be installed next spring at Hopkins Park.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, a public poll with a link to the design concepts will be available on the District website from Tuesday, Aug. 9, through Tuesday, Aug 16.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com. If you have any questions, contact Superintendent of Parks and Development Mat Emken, at memken@dekalbparkdistrict.com or 815-756-9939, ext. 7276.