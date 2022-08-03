DeKalb Library to host virtual community feedback open house

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a virtual open house for community feedback at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Library staff will be at the open house to listen and learn what library patrons would like to see over the next few years and how the library can improve and change to meet patrons’ needs. Attendees also will be invited to complete a brief survey to share how patrons use the library and what they’d like to see in the future.

Topics that will be covered at the open house include:

• Great things about the library or things that the library currently does

• Services or other things that aren’t working well (or at all)

• New ideas that the library could implement

• Changes that the library could make

• Community partnerships that the library has or could develop

• What is most important to you about the library and how could it be even better

To register for the open house, visit dkpl.org.

For information or help with registration, contact Emily at emilyf@dkpl.org or at 815-756-9568, ext. 1000.