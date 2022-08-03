DeKalb County barn tour set for Aug. 13

HINCKLEY – The DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association and J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will hold its eighth annual barn tour in southeastern DeKalb County. Highlights include two carriage houses.

The self-driving tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

Visitors can move at their own pace and photography is encouraged.

The event includes a guided tour at each of eight barns including the Cribben barn, Howes barn, Lamesch barn, Thorpe Homestead barn, Williams carriage house, Grivetti carriage house, Maria’s Farm, and Koenig barn. Other activities include geo-caching, a table hosted by the Hinckley Historical Society, a children’s activity tent and various lunch options, as well as local vendors.

Admission is $40 per carload. The souvenir guidebook, which serves as your ticket, can be purchased at the starting point on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Somonauk United Presbyterian Church, 14030 Chicago Road, Somonauk, or in advance online at dekalbcountybarntour.com.