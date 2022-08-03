Architectural walking tour steps off from DeKalb Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an architectural walking tour beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the main lobby of the library.

There is no cost to participate in the walking tour and the tour is open to the public.

Local historian Steve Bigolin will lead the tour and teach attendees more about the homes in the local neighborhoods and the history of DeKalb.

There are a limited number of slots available, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The tour will be dependent on the weather.

For information, contact Britta at brittak@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.