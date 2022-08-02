Vocalist Jordan Pedigo to perform with DeKalb Band Aug. 9

DeKALB – Vocal soloist Jordan Pedigo will perform with the Dekalb Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Pedigo has been singing and performing since 2007. Pedigo graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in music education in 2019. He has performed with choirs in Italy, New York City and Chicago. Pedigo also performs as a baritone with the professional choir, Cor Cantiamo. Pedigo serves as the choral director at Burlington Central High School, recently was the musical director of a production of “The Addams Family” and teaches private voice lessons.

Pedigo will perform “Begin the Beguine,” “Feeling Good” and “Anthem” from the musical “Chess.” Other songs on the program include “Radetzky March,” “Pie in the Face Polka” and “On the Mall.” The band also will feature its euphonium section.