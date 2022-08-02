Let’s Talk: Kingliyah Production cuts ribbon on new podcast

DeKALB – Kingliyah Production, a new DeKalb media company, recently debuted its podcast, “Let’s Talk,” with a watch party and ribbon-cutting ceremony by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.
The video podcast features Alstead Anderson, the founder and CEO of the new company, Talya Wilson as the host and has a supporting cast of Tileda Dunn and Andre’ Cavalcanti. Together, the quartet talk about issues relevant to DeKalb and national audiences while focusing on solutions to the problems they tackle.
“Hopefully we can get more awareness about what’s going on in the world and not focus only on the problem,” Anderson said. “You know what I mean, focus on what can we do to help whatever problem occur in our life.”
The podcast’s ribbon cutting and watch party was July 27 at the DeKalb Public Library.
Anderson said the impetus behind the podcast was to be able to help less advantaged youth. He set up the company for this reason and plans to use the podcast as a vehicle to drive people to the company so they can generate money that can be utilized for children in need.
“Basically, we’re going to choose a kid at the end of the year that we’re going to sponsor,” Anderson said.
Host Wilson said she feels similarly as Anderson and is happy a portion of the profits made by Kingliyah Production will be put toward that goal.
“Any way that we can actually help them to succeed in different areas that they might not be able to talk to their parents about, or whatever the case may be, I want to be a part of that,” Wilson said. “That’s something I really, really, really want to do – is focus on the youth and helping them any way that we possibly can.”
Dunn, a cohost of the show said a percentage of the proceeds from merchandise for the production company will be given back to nonprofit organizations that help within the DeKalb community.
“Whether that be food banks, homeless shelters, youth programs, all of those things – that is near and dear to my heart, so there is a lot that encompasses this project,” Dunn said.
Regarding the watch party for the premier of, “Let’s Talk,” Dunn said she felt wonderful and thinks the occasion solidifies that the company is here to stay.
“I think the ribbon cutting was very important,” Dunn said. “I think that becoming a part of the actual Chamber of Commerce also makes a bold statement because, you know, you have to have certain guidelines, certain standards as a company to be under their umbrella. So it’s a big step.”
The podcast’s pilot episode tackles gun violence and featured the city of DeKalb’s Chief of Police, David Byrd. Byrd shared stories of his youth, when he grew up in the south side of Chicago with his grandmother and talked about how he thinks the gun violence epidemic can be stymied.
Anderson said the first season of the podcast will have 12 episodes with other DeKalb area guests and will be featured on Spotify, Sirius XM Radio, and iHeartRadio. The show will become available to the public on Aug. 15.
“If I could touch one person’s life, just one,” Anderson said, “you know, with this podcast, that would be great.”