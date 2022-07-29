Public invited to DeKalb Fifth Ward meeting on Aug. 3

DeKALB – DeKalb area residents are invited to meet with their Fifth Ward Alderman, Scott McAdams, in August to discuss community goings-on, address concerns and share topic ideas.

DeKalb Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams will host a meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Cornerstone DeKalb Building, 124 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The meeting will be held in person only. Attendees are welcome to record and/or livestream the meeting.

McAdams to discuss concerns, issues and opportunities within DeKalb, specifically traffic and parking enforcement, and the Lincoln Highway reconfiguration.

City Engineer Zac Gill and Police Chief David Byrd also will be in attendance. Topics of discussion that are submitted prior to the meeting will be presented and feedback to the topics shared when possible.

Email topics for discussion to scott.mcadams@cityofdekalb.com.