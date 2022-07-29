DeKalb area residents say they’re still feeling the money crunch: ‘Have to take the price offered to us’

DeKALB – From retirees to farmers to average families, the growing price of everyday essentials has had an impact on most Americans but inflation hasn’t hit the public equally.

DeKalb County farmers Kevin and Karl Faivre said they’ve been hit hard by skyrocketing equipment and fertilizer prices that have forced them to be extra conscious of the way they use their 120-acre farm. Bryan and Jenny Warren said they’ve adapted to the times by being mindful of where they spend their money. Meanwhile, DeKalb resident, Su Hartung said she drives out of her way to find the right price of gas for her car.

“I have friends who are like ‘Oh, you know, I just go to the same gas station all the time,’” said Hartung. “And I’m like ‘This is not the time to do that,’ you know. This is the time to be hunting for the good prices.”

Hartung said she’s retired and on a fixed income, which means there are things she would have done in the past that this summer she’s not doing.

“I love car vacations, I love going to festivals and stuff and that’s all out for now,” said Hartung.

Hartung said she shops at Jewel, HyVee, Walmart and Meijers.

“A lot of that is because certain stores, they have what I want for less,” she said. “And I’m also noticing that things that I just assumed would be on the shelf disappear.”

Instances like that are things Hartung says she puts on the long list of budget impacts she has no control over. “If something looks ridiculously expensive it’s like ‘Well, let’s take it off the grocery list,’” said Hartung. “Apparently it’ll eventually come down and we’re not buying it today.”

That attitude may be harder to have for others, especially those who’ve found one of their sources of income stymied by a myriad of price shocks. The Faivres, a DeKalb County multi-generational farming family, have faced equipment price hikes up more than 20% over the past 18 months, and that doesn’t factor in the cost of gas.

“The combine that we are currently using will go through about a tank of fuel everyday,” said Kevin Faivre. “It gets about 120 acres done and we’ll have to refuel that combine at night.”

Alongside the 375-gallon diesel fuel tank on the combine, the Faivres also have a couple of tillage tractors with 300-gallon tanks. “We’ll be going through close to 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel out on the farm every single day this fall when we get going,” said Kevin Faivre.

They also have to hope their equipment continues to work because Kevin’s brother, Karl Faivre said if they ordered a new combine today they wouldn’t see it until the fall of 2023.

“Normally, it used to be you order something within three to four months it would show up brand new. Now they’re pushing it all back a full year,” said Karl Faivre.

And if they find themselves needing a new tire for their combine, they may be out of luck. Karl said, from what he’s seen, the price of tires have gone up 30 to 40%. He said the tire manufacturers are sending new tires to tractor companies like John Deer, leaving the secondary market barren. It’s an issue felt throughout the country, from farmers to short track stock car drivers.

“On a farm we have a lot of machinery so we use a lot of tires,” said Karl. “If you were to blow a combine tire it’s going to be pretty hard to find that.”

Last year the price of corn, the main crop the Faivre’s farm, was well over a dollar above the average set between 2006 and 2020. As of July 22, that price is within the same range as it was a year ago. Despite the increase in price, the Faivres said it doesn’t offset the cost of inflation they’ve dealt with to keep the farm running. Karl said the only way they can pay the cost of inflation is by taking it out of profits.

“We have to take the price that’s offered to us,” said Karl Faivre. “At the end of the day, we still have to grow crops, you still have to do what you have to do to grow crops.”

“So all of those things are just coming out of our pocket,” said Kevin Faivre. “That yeah the price is good, as farmers we’re kind of excited about the price, hopefully we have a good yield but at the same time, like my brother also mentioned that price is coming out of any profits at the beginning of the year.”

Kevin Faivre said at the end of the day they still have to feed their families so they may not be taking a ton of trips or vacations in the near future.

Both brothers, who have off farm jobs – as well as their spouses – said, “We’re price takers, we’re not price setters.”

Shaw Local News Network asked readers a series of inflation-related questions in an unscientific survey conducted in June, including how they feel about their current financial situation, what they have done to cope with soaring prices and what they might do. Respondents were only allowed to weigh in once per device or email address.

When asked if their financial situation was better or worse compared to 6 months ago, 39%, or 448 of the 1,146 responses, considered themselves much worse off. Meanwhile, 1%, or 15 respondents, said they considered themselves much better off.

According to the survey, 95 respondents, or 8%, said they or a spouse had lost a job in the last six months and 170, or 15%, said they have adjusted their spending habits as a result of rising costs or inflation.

Regarding how they feel about the next six months, 36%, or 411 of the 1,146 people who responded, said they thought they would be much worse off financially. Of the total people who replied, just 2%, or 18 of the 1,146 respondents, said they felt they would be much better off.

The survey also asked participants to consider their own decisions and rank what they were most likely to cut. Concerts or sporting events were first on the list of things to cut for 70%, or 807 of the 1,146 respondents.That was followed by alcohol/smoking/gambling, 59%; travel, 58%; newspapers or magazines, 48%; dining out, 44%; clothing, 40%; groceries and streaming services, 36% each; and gas was last at 25%, according to the survey.

DeKalb residents, Bryan and Jenny Warren, have taken to using GasBuddy to get the best price on gas available. They’ve also learned to shop with care to avoid extra costs as inflation hits supermarkets.

“It’s a relativity thing right,” said Bryan Warren. “If it’s over $5 it’s like ‘Wow that’s really, that’s intense, but now that it’s down to ... whatever it is, we’re still using the app, we’re still looking for that better deal.”

Jenny Warren pays closer attention to prices of household essentials than Bryan does. She cross checks prices of items between different apps to find the best deal, particularly for items they are brand conscious on. Jenny said this habit coincided with the advent of grocery pick-up.

“We’ve gotten kind of into this mode, you know, of kind of checking for prices and stuff so I think it’s probably something that’s just going to stick,” said Bryan Warren. “So I think it’s something that kind of changed the way we do our shopping.”

“With the elevated gas prices and food prices, I mean, we have changed, you know, as far as how often we would take our family out to eat,” said Jenny Warren.

“We’ve definitely scaled back on that, tried to make more meals in the home.” Bryan said if Jenny see’s pork butts on sale they’ll decide to do that for meals for the week.

“Whereas maybe before I think we probably would have just been like ‘OK, what do we feel like eating,’ we’re going to do tacos, we’re going to do whatever and we would just eat whatever,” said Bryan.

Bryan says his family is lucky to be in a good place where they are able to not have to worry about going pay check to pay check and having to deal with a lot of prices changes. They do it just because it feels like it’s a good thing to do, but it’s not inherently a need.

However, the rising cost in food prices haven’t come back to famers.

“Just because you see a $40 steak doesn’t mean the farmer is getting $40 for the steak he’s growing,” said Karl Faivre.