Traffic crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 seriously injured

An 18-year old man was airlifted to a Rockford hospital after a car accident in Genoa Township Wednesday.

Police said the crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. July 27 at the intersection of Route 23 and Melms Road.

According to a news release, the 18-year old stopped his vehicle at a stop sign on Melms Road facing west.

A 26-year-old man was traveling north in a gravel truck on Route 23 when he approached the intersection and failed to stop at the stop sign. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old entered the intersection and the gravel truck struck the driver’s side door.

Police found the 18-year-old’s vehicle in the northwest ditch. The gravel truck managed to pull off the side of the road, the release stated.

The Genoa Fire Department assisted with the extradition of the 18-year-old man from his vehicle.

No citations or arrests have yet been made, the release stated.