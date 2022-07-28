Midsummer Showdown Cruise Night to be held July 30

Community members are invited to Midsummer Showdown in Sandwich this weekend, a cruise night which will feature vehicles of all types, food, drinks and live music.

The Midsummer Showdown cruise night will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road.

The cruise night is open to all special-interest cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Cost is $5 a carload. The cruise night starts at 2 p.m. Tractor pulls begin at 5 p.m.

There will be food, beer, live music and dash plaques. No outside alcohol is allowed on the fairgrounds.

All proceeds benefit the Somonauk Education Foundation.

For information, call Kevin Zollars at 815-712-8398.