Kishwaukee Valley Art League announces upcoming events

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host a demonstration by fiber artist Natasha Lehrer Lewis during its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The public is welcome to attend the demonstration.

Lewis is a shepherd and farmer from Big Rock and the fibers used in her art come from local farms. She also is the owner of an art studio, Esther’s Place, and teaches fiber arts classes across the Midwest. She also has taught classes at the Chicago Botanical Garden, Waubonsee Community College, at art educators conferences in Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois and at the Midwest Fiber and Folk Festival.

Wearable fiber art piece created by Natasha Lehrer Lewis (Photo provided courtesy of Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

Lewis has won numerous awards for both her wearable art and her mixed media pieces. Her international debut was in Verona, Italy, where she was awarded Best Use of Color for her piece “Past Presence” in 2011.

Fiber art piece created by Natasha Lehrer Lewis (Photo provided courtesy of Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

For her demonstration, Lewis will create a “Wet Felted Vessel,” during which the process from raw fiber to finished sculpture is explained. Using soap, water, bubble wrap and some magic, Lewis will create a 3D felted piece.

Fiber art piece created by Natasha Lehrer Lewis (Photo provided courtesy of Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

Gallery On State will be open during the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Car Show, “Turning Back Time” on Sunday, July 31. A number of artists will demonstrate their work during the car show, and some will incorporate classic cars into their work.

The monthly “Second Saturday” group art gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13. Local artists are invited to attend the session for fun, creativity and camaraderie. This group activity will focus on figure drawing. The session will be led by philanthropy chairperson Molly Walker at Gallery On State.

KVAL member Gloria Abrahamian will be the August featured artist of the month. Her pastel artwork will be displayed in the front window of Gallery On State, and also will be available to buy.