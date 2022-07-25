Wingshooting classes for youth and women set for August at Shabbona Lake State Park

SHABBONA – A wingshooting class for beginning shotgun shooters will be held at Shabbona Lake State Park, south of Shabbona, in mid-August.

The clinic will take place Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day and classes at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Lessons on safe firearm handling are taught by certified firearm instructors.

The clinic is hands on and includes extensive live-fire at flying clay targets under supervision of wing shooting instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Auto-loading 28 gauge shoguns and hearing and eye protection will be provided.

The clinic is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Conservation Foundation, LaSalle and DeKalb County Pheasants Forever, and the sycamore and Shabbona Sportsmen Clubs.

Those interested are asked to call early to make a reservation, as space is limited to 24 students per day. Classes will consist of four students per instructor. Participants will be expected to pay $10 for a registration fee, which includes all targets, ammunition and lunch.

To make a reservation, call Richard Carlson at 815-757-2949 or email rakCarlson@comcast.net.