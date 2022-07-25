Sycamore resident presented with EAA scholarship opportunity

SYCAMORE – Sycamore resident Luke Templin received a full-scholarship opportunity for flight training, thanks to EAA Chapter 1414 of Poplar Grove and the Ray Aviation Scholarship program administered by the Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

According to a news release, Templin will be training at Fly America based at DeKalb’s Taylor Municipal Airport.

The Ray Aviation Scholarship is designed to support a flight student through both written and practical segments of flight training that are part of successful FAA pilot certification. The scholarship program provides up to $10,000 scholarships to young people who are seeking to learn how to fly. Local EAA chapters are responsible for identifying youth for the scholarship program and mentoring them throughout their flight training.

The EAA Ray Aviation Scholarship program has allowed more than 180 youths to complete their flight training and receiving their pilot licenses since its creation in 2019. Chapters that are interested in participating are prequalified by EAA through an application process. If selected, the scholarship program mentors and supports the scholarship recipient throughout their flight training. Once selected as a Ray Aviation Scholarship participant, candidates also commit to volunteer service with their local EAA chapter.

EAA Chapter 1414 is one of 900 local chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the world’s largest organization for recreational flying. The chapter meets at Poplar Grove Airport, 11619 IL-76, Poplar Grove, on the second Tuesday evening of every month.

For information on EAA Chapter, 1414 visit chapters.eaa.org/eaa1414 or on Facebook. For information on EAA and its programs, call 800-564-6322 or visit eaa.org.