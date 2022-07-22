DeKalb County Community Foundation grant applications now open

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the fall 2022 Community Needs Grants and Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants.

According to a news release, nonprofit and public sector organizations interested in applying for the grants are encouraged to apply before the deadline on Sept. 1.

The Community Needs Grants supports the charitable needs and efforts of local nonprofit and public sector organizations. The funding for this grant program is made possible through ongoing donor generosity to Community Impact Funds at the Community Foundation. The applications deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1. Applicants requesting $20,000 or more must submit a Letter of Intent via the website by Monday, Aug. 1. For questions or for assistance, contact grant staff at grants@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.

The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants supports music education for nonprofit and public sector organizations throughout DeKalb County and the greater Chicago area. Funding for this grant program comes from the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation. The applications deadline is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. For assistance or questions, contact Arts and Culture Consultant George Buck at george@dekalbccf.org.

To learn more or apply online, visit dekalbccf.org/grantprograms.