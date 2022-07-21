Wingshooting clinic set for youth, women in Shabbona

SHABBONA – A wingshooting clinic for beginning shotgun shooters will be held at Shabbona Lake State Park south of Shabbona on Aug. 13 and 14.

The clinic is open to boys and girls, ages 10 to 18, and women of all ages. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic begins each day at 10 a.m. with a classroom session on safe firearm handling taught by an Illinois Department of Natural Resources volunteer hunter education instructor. The clinic is “hands on,” and includes extensive live-fire at clay targets under the supervision of wingshooting instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Autoloading 28-gauge shotguns are furnished and a lunch will be provided each day.

The clinic is sponsored by DeKalb and LaSalle County Pheasants Forever, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Conservation Foundation, Sycamore Sportsman Club and Shabbona Sportsman Club.

To make a reservation, call Richard Carlson at 815-757-2949 or email rakcarlson@comcast.net. The $10 registration fee includes all shotshells and clay targets. Eye and ear protection, as well as 28-gauge shotguns, are provided. Call early to make a reservation; space is limited.