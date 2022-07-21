DeKalb County Democratic Party sets election kick-off event

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Democratic Party will host a “Take a Stand” general election kick-off event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb Lions Shelter, 900 W. Taylor St., DeKalb. The event is free and open to the public.

Democrats and their supporters are encouraged to attend to find out ways they can help out during this election season and to meet fellow Democrats in the county. Refreshments and time to meet with other attendees will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A presentation of 2022 general election plan messages from party leaders and candidates will be held following the refreshments.

For questions, email info@dekalbcountydemocrats.org.