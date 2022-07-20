Chicago-area comedians to bring the laughs at Whiskey Acres event in DeKalb Wednesday

DeKALB – Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., a DeKalb County seed to spirit distillery, will host a midweek comedy night Wednesday, welcoming four comedians from the Chicago area.

“We’re very excited,” said Jamie Walter, the president and CEO of Whiskey Acres. “This is, I think, our third professional comedy act evening we’ve had.”

The comedy night has been planned as an outdoor event but if weather threatens the program, it will be moved into the distillery’s visitors center. Attendees are asked to bring their own outdoor chair to sit on. Tínez Tacos, a DeKalb County business, will have a food truck on site.

Walter said the comedy night is a fun way for the distillery to get exposure while also bringing exciting entertainment to the DeKalb County area.

“We’re pleased to be able to do that and we hope the community supports it,” said Walter.

Admission to the comedy night is $48 and includes two cocktails as well as tax and gratuity. Guests will be allowed into Whiskey Acres’ property at 6:30 p.m.

The opening act will begin about 7:30 p.m. and the program is slated to end around 9 p.m. Tickets can be bought through eventbrite.com.

Patti Vasquez, who has appeared in HBO’s Las Vegas Comedy Festival, will host the 90-minute program. She’s joined by Janice Rodriguez and Lele Mason. Rodriguez has performed in the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival and Mason was selected for NBC Universal’s Bob Curry Comedy Fellowship in 2017.

The comedy night is headlined by Paul Farahvar, who hosts the weekly show “Drink Date Laugh” at Laugh Factory in Chicago. Farahvar has rapport with Vasquez, featuring as a weekly guest on her WGN radio show Late Night.

Walter said the Whiskey Acres Distillery Co. is an estate distillery because everything the company distills is grown on property.

“In a nutshell, we’re one of the few distilleries that grows all of our own feedstock,” said Walter. “So we’re farmers first, we grow all of our own corn, wheat and rye and barely, and then we take a portion of that crop and distill it into award winning spirit.“

Besides winning awards from the American Craft Spirits Association, Walter said he’s proud to support economic growth in the DeKalb area.

“Sometimes the complaint about DeKalb is that there’s not much to do and so we take pride in the fact we’re the No. 1 rated tourist attraction in DeKalb County,” said Walter. “We try to leverage that into creating new opportunities to have fun things to do in DeKalb.”