DeKalb Egyptian Theatre to host Elvis tribute

DeKALB – “Elvis, Elvis, Elvis: A Tribute to the King” is headed to the Egyptian Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

The tribute show will cover the 20-year musical career of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” from his rise to fame in the 1950s, to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s.

“Elvis, Elvis, Elvis” features a 10-piece band plus two highly decorated Elvis tribute artists delivering an unforgettable concert experience, according to a news release.

Ticket prices start at $37. To purchase tickets, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or stop by the box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb, is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.